Let's play a game. What's more embarrassing than no one buying your line? Your dad tweeting about! What's more embarrassing than your dad tweeting about it? Your dad's employee on live television encouraging viewers to buy your line and breaking the law by doing so!

As we've previously covered, Ivanka's line isn't doing so hot right now, but luckily she has friends in high places fighting her corner. Federal employee Kellyanne Conway, whose past fashion choices have consisted of dressing like colonial doll, appeared on Fox & Friends today to cry sabotage and tell everyone to "buy Ivanka's stuff."

"They're using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump's — you know, most prominent — she's his daughter, and they're using her, who has been a champion for women empowerment, women in the workplace, to get to him. I think people could see through that. Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping. I'm going to go get some myself today."

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!"

The only problem with that is, according to the standards of ethical conduct for federal employees from the Office of Government Ethics, employee cannot endorse "any product, service or enterprise."

