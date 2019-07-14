From one pop/country artist to another, Kelly Clarkson weighs in on Taylor Swift's Scooter Braun drama with some advice. The singer offers that the solution to the fact that Swift no longer owns the master recordings for all her songs pre-Lover is that the "You Need to Calm Down" singer hit the recording booth.

Clarkson took to Twitter to air out her ideas. Tagging Swift, she wrote, "just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Fans who agreed with Clarkson's advice compared this to what JoJo had done with her songs, reclaiming, re-recording, and re-releasing her original songs after years of battling with her former label.

this.



i’m so glad that @iamjojo did this with her albums & now @taylorswift13 might do it too. i’d be so happy. i’m literally already ready to buy them all. 😂 thank you, kelly! 😂 https://t.co/nvWI8UAfiR — patty™️ (@sweetnblazed) July 14, 2019

Our girl @iamjojo did something similar with her first two albums and rereleased them recently.



Bop city!!!!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Sb1mByKNzb — KISS 107.1 Cincinnati 🏳️‍🌈 (@KISS107) July 13, 2019

JoJo herself retweeted a Cincinnati radio station's tweet, seemingly approving of Clarkson's advice as well.

We echo Twitter user @theloneswiftie when she says, "What if taylor redid all her old album photo shoots with the same outfits and themes. I'd die."

What if taylor redid all her old album photo shoots with the same outfits and themes 🥺 I’d die https://t.co/iU77qyl6hd — Cora (loves Taylor) (@theloneswiftie) July 14, 2019

This doesn't seem like such a bad idea.