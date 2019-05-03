In case you had any doubt about her being a trooper, Kelly Clarkson apparently had to have her appendix removed right after hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last night. You know, the three-hour-long show where she performed two separate musical numbers? Yeah.

That's right. According to Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson had been in pain all week-long thanks to appendicitis. However, despite the excruciating pain, Clarkson apparently put off the surgery until after the whole ceremony had wrapped and she could fly home to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

According to the publication, she underwent the procedure earlier this morning and is currently recovering at home. Not only that, but Clarkson herself also confirmed the news via Twitter, though she reassured fans that she "nailed the surgery" and is "feeling awesome now."

"Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now!" she responded before adding, "Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn."

Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019