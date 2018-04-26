"Milkshake" singer and chef Kelis has alleged ex-husband and formidable New York rapper Nas abused her during their marriage in a new interview — the first time she has spoken on-record about Nas.

Talking with Hollywood Unlocked, Kelis said it took her so long to come forward because she was scared speaking up might be all she became known for, thus stalling her career. Nas and Kelis divorced in 2010 and are still in a custody battle over their son, Knight. Kelis claimed Nas would fight her after drinking too much, and if he saw her talking to other men.