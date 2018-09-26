Kelela Drops New Kaytranada Remix of 'Waitin'

Kelela stunned us when she surprise-released a star-studded, all-women remix to her iconic "LMK."

The track, which featured killer verses from Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, Cupcakke, and Ms. Boogie, is from her upcoming album Take Me A_Part — a highly curated collection of remixes of her breakthrough album that arrives October 5, exactly one year after its antecedent's beloved source material.

Today, Kelela drops a Kaytranada-featuring revision of "Waitin," a knockout throwback R&B jam about anticipating moments of time with your crush. Where the original version opted for a minimal arrangement to frame its abundance of sumptuous melodies, this one puts Kelela's ad-libs front and center over Kaytranada's steady grooves. It's the kind of fresh cut you can expect to hear at a house party, solo cup in hand, leaning against the staircase, and scanning the room for the one you're waiting for.

Today is also a special day for Kelela fans who love a cute fashion moment (which should be all of you): the album's pre-order is bundled with exclusive merch, including a chic "Ribbon In The Sky" t-shirt of a deconstructed face. You can get all the goodies here.

Photo via Getty