Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Kehlani has just announced the birth of her first child.

According to US Weekly, the singer took to her social media on Monday afternoon to share the happy news. According to her, she gave birth to her first child with guitarist Javie Young-White — a baby girl named Adeya — over the weekend via an "unmedicated homebirth." And it was something she says was "the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done."

"This weekend our angel arrived perfectly happy & healthy in our bathroom at home," Kehlani wrote via Instagram, before adding, "Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

Kehlani posted something similar on her Twitter, though she kept any further details under wraps. Well, save for the little tidbit about how Adeya apparently "smells like frosted flakes." Talk about adorable.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo via BFA


Subscribe to Get More