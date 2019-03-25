Kehlani has just announced the birth of her first child.
this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡
this weekend our angel arrived earthside perfectly healthy & full of wonder. unmedicated homebirth was indescribable. taking time to be family and heal. thank you everyone who sent us love and support on her journey earthside! 🧡— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2019
Kehlani posted something similar on her Twitter, though she kept any further details under wraps. Well, save for the little tidbit about how Adeya apparently "smells like frosted flakes." Talk about adorable.
she smells like frosted flakes 🥺😍— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2019
Congratulations to the new parents!
Photo via BFA