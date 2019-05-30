Keanu Reeves may have solidified himself as a Hollywood sex symbol for over three decades, but it turns out he's just like the rest of us. Yes, he too is a "lonely guy."

Though he's previously refused to talk about his personal life, Reeves got unusually candid about his personal life during a recent press conference in New York, according to Star2.

In addition to chatting about not going out much and being boring, Reeves also touched on feeling a bit "like an animal in a cage" in terms of living in LA amongst gawking fans and paparazzi. That said, the internet has since latched onto his comments about his romantic life — and it's not hard to see why.

When asked what love means to him, Reeves responded by saying, "I'm a lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life." However, he followed up quickly by saying that if it does happen, "I would respect and love the other person. Hopefully it'll happen for me."

Naturally, Twitter's been thirsting hard for Reeves in the wake of his admission. Check out some of the best tweets, below.

keanu reeves, if you’re reading this i’m free on thursday night and want to hang out. please call me and hang out with me on thursday night when i am free. https://t.co/8uedIkpCaU — kaz. (@galensdeathstar) May 29, 2019

look you simply cannot be keanu reeves and go around saying shit like this!!!!! https://t.co/GQZU3R5OGD — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 29, 2019

Keanu Reeves says he is a lonely guy. " I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me." https://t.co/MhKE9vd7gV pic.twitter.com/UWDA1dmy84 — Keanuital (@Keanuital) May 28, 2019

some people have a 401k. i have a dream that when i meet keanu reeves he will immediately recognize that we have twin souls — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) May 30, 2019