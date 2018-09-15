Kay Lei Knows Things Aren't Perfect in 'Dysfunctional'

Boston native, Kay Lei, is fairly new having only released her debut single a month ago, she's quickly amassed 500,000 views and people are starting to take notice.

Related | Hear Ashlee + Evan's Champagne-Soaked 'Paris'

Her latest offering ahead of her debut EP, 9, she shifts her focus to toxic relationships and how everything isn't always so black and white. In the video for "Dysfunctional" we see the singer and her boyfriend in the highs and lows from moments of jealous rage to tender smoked out embraces. Kay Lei admits that things aren't perfect but she would "rather be messed up with you." "Dysfunctional" illustrates the complicated nature of romantic relationships, asking the age-old question 'do the good times outweigh the bad?'