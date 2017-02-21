After a global listening party involving a disco ball treasure hunt, and a Grammy's performance involving a mirrored picket fence, a "PERSIST" armband and Skip Marley (who I think we all agree, could get it), Katy Perry has released the music video for her new single "Chained to the Rhythm." It takes place in a technicolor retro-futuristic amusement park called "Oblivia" filled with grinning SHEEPLE, where every ride is a heavy-handed metaphor for...something. There are roller coasters like "The Great American Dream Drop," a human hamster wheel, and a "No Place Like Home" ride that flings people over a border wall, as well as mushroom cloud cotton candy and a poisoned water fountain. It almost seems like they're saying AMERICA is Oblivia guys. Whoa.

But then, if I'm following the plot here, Katy Perry eventually breaks out of her capitalist stupor when her political consciousness is ignited by the apparition of Skip Marley stepping out of a movie screen (does he represent Bernie? Or?). Then when it's her turn to ride the human hamster wheel and she's like, "No." Powerful stuff! But in all seriousness, shout out to Katie Perry for trying to radicalize these tweenz.

Watch "Chained to the Rhythm" below...