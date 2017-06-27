Sometimes, for a wee DJ/producer from Dumfries trying to make it in the big bad music industry, the stars really do align and you manage to hustle each of your collaborators together in the same place at the same time to shoot a video on fake sand. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, an all-round okay video is born.

This is the case for one Calvin Harris, who has finally released the video for all-star track "Feels", a song carefully targeted to millennial audiences by incorporating a phrase popular among those under 30 "catching feels" (read: falling for someone). The four pop icons are stranded on a pseudo-island, hanging out with birds and the like. Calvin Harris also plays the guitar. Dreams.

Watch the video below, and take comfort in knowing these massive celebrities really want you to like it.