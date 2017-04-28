Katy Perry just dropped a new Migos-assisted dance track, "Bon Appétit," off her upcoming KP4 album, and it's honestly pretty catchy. The kooky extended food buffet metaphor will at first have you scratching your head, but as with so many Katy Perry tracks, you will soon find yourself dancing and singing along to lines like I'm a five-star Michelin/A Kobe flown in/You want what I'm cooking, boy anyway.



Listen below:

