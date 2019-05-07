And, IIIII wanna SWING, from Katy Perry's Met Gala CHANDELIE-RRR. Her chandelier! Yet another extravagant Met Gala moment for our favorite American Idol judge, and this year more than any other she's right on theme. Hers and Gaga's are definitely the most Camp costumes we've seen so far.

Who helped create this dazzling ensemble? Jeremy Scott for Moschino, of course. It includes a crystal-encrusted mini dress, chandelier skirt, and separate headpiece.

A true lightbulb moment for us all: this woman is an icon.

The Response