Stunt alert! Yesterday, Katy Perry teased a snippet of a new song on Twitter with a video of a stiletto chained to a disco ball. We are all so chained, it said (so true). Friday the 10th it said (we're waiting!).
Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH pic.twitter.com/DOo6zpe4dQ
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 7, 2017
Well, it looks like Friday the 10th came early for Katy Perry fans, because her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm" is available now, streaming via disco balls placed all over the globe. Yes, if you can find the disco ball in your city, you can plug in your headphones to get a sneak preview of the song you'll be hearing blasting out of every Forever 21 for the next 16 months.
PLOT TWIST: pic.twitter.com/mMXz7l0flA
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 8, 2017
Katy Perry fans are already all over it...
The disco ball is found by fans in Stockholm. Loving the new @katyperry track #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/LquMzVIisz
— Universal Music Swe (@UniversalSE) February 8, 2017
I FOUND IT @katyperry #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM pic.twitter.com/UsjFKguNe0
— Michael (@Chillinlaidback) February 8, 2017
THIS BOP OMG #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/oeo2SN57oz
— ㅤ (@kxtysboy) February 8, 2017
Through rain, wind & snow we are #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM@katyperry #KatyCats pic.twitter.com/J5PTdjUE6e
— Capitol Records (@CapitolRecords) February 8, 2017
Just listened to the new @katyperry tune. #ChainedToTheRhythm is a total banger! 👏💅👌 pic.twitter.com/5HSZd62kNH
— Matt Garforth (@MattGarforth) February 8, 2017
These are the disco ball locations in the US...
Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones): https://t.co/rvwWsTmQHi
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 8, 2017
And if there's no disco ball in your city, you can always improvise...
Loving the new song, it really rocked 💙 @katyperry #ChainedToTheRhythm #KATYISCOMING #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/Fk0swsIxMp
— Pedro 🌸 (@pedroeugeniio) February 8, 2017
@katyperry listen #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM in Brazil pic.twitter.com/WfJIYCvSK0
— camila (@legendarycold) February 8, 2017
Splash image via Instagram