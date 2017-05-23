It's been a long road of subtle digs, poorly-disguised diss tracks and a whole heap of speculation, but now, finally, we have answers: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been feuding for years and it's all because of back-up dancers.

Katy's long-anticipated stint on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden aired last night and he outright asked her to address the beef. Instead of offering up a variation of one of her past diplomatic answers, Katy actually got real. This is what she says went down:

"It's about backing dancers. It's so crazy! OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah of course! I'm not on a record cycle! Get the work! She's great!...But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I'm going back on.'

So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them, because I'm very close with them, and I said, 'Look, just FYI, I'm about to start, I want to put the word out there.' And they said, 'All right, we're going to talk to management about it.' And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me."

Corden responds in shock that Katy, in fact, tried to reach out to Tay, to which Katy responds:

"I do the right thing anytime it feels like a fumble, and it was a full shutdown. And then she writes a song about me! And I'm like, 'Oh, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it? Karma.'"



Asked if the hatchet will ever be buried, Katy says that if women come together they can heal the world, or something of the like, which her publicist will surely be pleased with.

Will Katy and Taylor leave their bad blood behind and come together? Let us pray.

[h/t CNN]

Image via Getty