Kathy Griffin Incites Outrage Over Violent Trump Beheading Video
Kathy Griffin has landed herself in some hot ham water for a viral video in which she holds up the bloodied, fake decapitated head of Donald Trump:
1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
Griffin's video immediately drew backlash, mostly from conservatives but from some liberals too:
This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017
On the whole Kathy Griffin photo, please don't let the narrative become "Trump supporters are outraged..." - this can't be a partisan thing.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017
I won't pretend to be outraged by the Kathy Griffin thing, but I will continue to be outraged by the blatant double standard it represents.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2017
HELLO IT IS I THE SPOKESMAN FOR THE MEDIA LEFT HERE TO SAY THE KATHY GRIFFIN THING SUCKS AND... IS BAD. PLEASE EMBED THIS TWEET ON BREITBART
— Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) May 30, 2017
Some saw a sliver of humor in the situation:
Kathy Griffin is basically the Ann Coulter of the left - will do or say anything to remain relevant enough to collect a paycheck.
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 30, 2017
Just look at us! Right and left. Conservative and liberal. All coming together to bash Kathy Griffin. We are truly one America 🇺🇸
— ThisTallAwkwardGirl (@thistallawkgirl) May 30, 2017
Kathy Griffin at the pitch for that photo shoot: pic.twitter.com/kPCTbyTVBo
— Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) May 30, 2017
While Griffin herself defended the choice as artistic freedom and political expression befitting the current climate:
1. Just spoke with @kathygriffin . She said, unapologetically, that the image of her that's gone viral is an expression of art
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
3. She said they were putting together a Trump mask and that led her to think of Trump's infamous statement early on in the primary.
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
4. The "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ears, blood coming out of her wherever" statement.
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
5. She also said she does not condone any violence, that provocative art should remain just that: art. She does not want life to imitate art
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
