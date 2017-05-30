Kathy Griffin has landed herself in some hot ham water for a viral video in which she holds up the bloodied, fake decapitated head of Donald Trump:

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin's video immediately drew backlash, mostly from conservatives but from some liberals too:

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw

— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

On the whole Kathy Griffin photo, please don't let the narrative become "Trump supporters are outraged..." - this can't be a partisan thing.

— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017

I won't pretend to be outraged by the Kathy Griffin thing, but I will continue to be outraged by the blatant double standard it represents.

— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2017

HELLO IT IS I THE SPOKESMAN FOR THE MEDIA LEFT HERE TO SAY THE KATHY GRIFFIN THING SUCKS AND... IS BAD. PLEASE EMBED THIS TWEET ON BREITBART

— Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) May 30, 2017

Some saw a sliver of humor in the situation:

Kathy Griffin is basically the Ann Coulter of the left - will do or say anything to remain relevant enough to collect a paycheck.

— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 30, 2017

Just look at us! Right and left. Conservative and liberal. All coming together to bash Kathy Griffin. We are truly one America 🇺🇸

— ThisTallAwkwardGirl (@thistallawkgirl) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin at the pitch for that photo shoot: pic.twitter.com/kPCTbyTVBo

— Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) May 30, 2017

While Griffin herself defended the choice as artistic freedom and political expression befitting the current climate:

1. Just spoke with @kathygriffin . She said, unapologetically, that the image of her that's gone viral is an expression of art

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

3. She said they were putting together a Trump mask and that led her to think of Trump's infamous statement early on in the primary.

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

4. The "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ears, blood coming out of her wherever" statement.

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

5. She also said she does not condone any violence, that provocative art should remain just that: art. She does not want life to imitate art

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Obviously.

Image via John Salangsang/BFA.com