A New Point of View Nicola Glass

This season, Kate Spade had fresh, new direction under creative director Nicola Glass, who came to the brand in January from Michael Kors, where she designed accessories.

Our favorite pattern in the show was the novelty four-leaf clover print made of four spades (the playing card suit). It looked fresh on the first look — a shirt-dress with matching head scarf and choker. Our favorite bags were the big totes made up of, that's right, spades.

Loving Lilac

The color of the season at Kate Spade was lilac. It showed up in shoes, dresses and as accents throughout. We particularly flipped for the over-the-knee boots on Lineisy Montero.

Casting Is Key

The casting was super diverse, featuring fabulous faces like Lineisy Montero, Aya Jones and Aamito Lagum.

Location, Location, Location The show was presented in the Celeste Bartos Forum of the New York Public Library, a classic New York fashion venue that a fixture of NYFW when it was hosted in Bryant Park.

A Tribute to the Late, Great Founder Earlier this year fashion folk were saddened by the death of Kate Spade, the legendary founder of the company. As a tribute to Kate a card was placed on each seat that read, "She left a little sparkle everywhere she went." And it's true.