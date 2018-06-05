Acclaimed New York-based designer Kate Spade was found dead by suicide Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. She was 55.

Spade was known for her namesake handbags and other high-end womenswear. She was found by a staff member at her Park Avenue residence hanged from a scarf on her bedroom door, NBC 4 reports.

Spade leaves behind her husband of 24 years, Andy, and a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Outside of the U.S., visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for resources.

