Following a trend of children of famous people becoming models, Kate Moss's 14-year-old daughter Lila Grace will star in her first ad campaign for The Braid Bar.

Though two years ago the teen mused during an Ask.fm interview that she'd never want to be a model, whom among us really knows ourselves at age twelve?

Lila will be joined by Clash guitarist Mick Jones' daughter, Stella. Lila is signed to her mother's eponymous agency.

Sneak peak from our new summer menu 👀the LILA and the STELLA coming soon👭modelled by our #braidbaes @lilabelle_moss @stellykj ❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘 Photographer @edmundfraser | Braids by @charzcouture & @yrb_bry

A post shared by THE BRAID BAR (@the_braid_bar) on May 3, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

A post shared by THE BRAID BAR (@the_braid_bar) on May 3, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

[h/t The Cut]