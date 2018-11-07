Detroit rapper Kash Doll is back with the brand new video for her single "Ice Me Out." The visuals are literally dripping wet, with Kash covered in ice as she raps about why she's worth all those diamonds and chains.

"This is a song to remind guys that there are still independent women who can provide and spoil themselves," she says. "They can afford to buy their own things, but they still want to be treated special, courted and taken on dates, go out and experience new things together, and exchange nice gifts. It's more to getting to know someone than Netflix and chill."

Check out the sexy video for "Ice Me Out," premiere on PAPER below:

