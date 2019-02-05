Eyewear sets the tone from the head down and functions as the proverbial cherry on top for a cohesive look. In light of this, designers like Karen Walker provide celebrities like Lady Gaga with the accessories needed to create a notable fashun moment.

Karen Walker's new eyewear line Euphoria, highlights the good versus evil duality, and brings the two seemingly opposite concepts together. "Our focus was that sweet epiphany moment," Walker explained. "It's about that urge to play with colour and shape and view the world in a way that can be transformative."

The collection is both futuristic and retro, however the contrasting styles don't stand alone; their differences manage to tell alternating, yet cohesive, stories. From the yellow toned oversized glasses, which give off a distinctly '70s vibe, to the sports-sleek black frames with a straight ridge, Euphoria provides a high-quality look for sunglasses lovers near and far.

After all, Karen Walker is known for her eccentric elegance, which spans far beyond her eyewear. The designer, who also creates jewelry, bags and fragrances, always approaches duality with a consideration for consistency.

Take a look at Karen Walker's Euphoria above, and shop the new collection now.

Photos courtesy of Karen Walker



