In case you don't already know, Kanye is really into Calabasas – the stomping grounds of his chosen clan. He's so here for the small Californian suburb, in fact, that all his latest collaboration with Adidas is branded with the location. You might not be a Calabasas convert, but you'll still buy it, won't you? Of course you will.

Yeezy has already released socks and enamel pins that are currently available for purchase and there's a lot more where that came from. In the works are also tracksuits, caps and a whole new shoe: The Adidas Powerphase sneaker.

The collection has been released in zine-form starring and styled by A$AP Nast. Its 35mm vibe is very post-Paris Kim Instagram.

Have a little flick through below and plot your athleisure look.

Images courtesy of Yeezy Supply.