After allegedly spending time recording new music atop a Wyoming mountain, TMZ reports Kanye is back in fighting shape and ready to hit the road in 2018. Praise be!

You'll remember the rapper's Saint Pablo tour went into a tailspin post Kim's robbery in November last year as Kanye was forced to confront his mental health issues in front of audiences. He was then hospitalized for "temporary psychosis" and lost his memory following, leading to his retreat from the public eye.

TMZ's sources at Live Nation, which produced Saint Pablo, claim West wants to resume the tour, but wants to avoid "artificial deadlines" to avoid stress.

"We're ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light," Live Nation allegedly told the outlet. The revamped tour could also mean an entirely stage show, including state-of-the-art effects and a revamped setlist.

Pray for Pablo.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty