Looks like Yeezy got busy right after Kylie Jenner's birthday bash. The rapper released what seems quick turnaround new single on Friday night in collaboration with producer DJ Clark Kent. Kent tweeted, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. 'Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!!' So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. "

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018 The song is West's first track since he dropped five albums he produced over the summer with Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Nas, and his own. "XTCY" is available to download for free through a WeTransfer link Kent posted with the tweet, and the featured artwork is a pic of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters looking smokin' at Kylie's 21st—with Kris understandably cut out considering Ye's lyrics.

Kylie on Instagram: “BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!” "You got sick thoughts? I got more of 'em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them/ Damn, those is your sisters/ You did something unholy to them pictures/ Damn, you need to be locked up/ Nah, we need a bigger hot tub."