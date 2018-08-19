Kanye West Wears Slides to 2 Chainz's Wedding

On Saturday, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West hit up 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding at the Versace Mansion in Miami. As usual, Mr. and Mrs. West made quite the statement with their fashion choices. Kim opted for a neon green latex number reminiscent of her outfit to Kylie's 21st birthday bash, while Kanye wore a mint green Louis Vuitton suit sans undershirt. But the most eye-catching detail between the couple's outfits were Kanye's chunky undersized slides, worn with socks.

Kanye in slides at 2 Chainz wedding, big goals. #YeezySeason #Ye pic.twitter.com/ID6VWMBBOJ — Britni (@BritniRosay) August 18, 2018 This fashion moment is definitely questionable not because of the look, which to be honest isn't that bad if the artist was going for a more casual comfort look over high style. The slides, which are part of Yeezy Season 6 and cost about $150 a pair, appear to be too small for Kanye. His feet are visibly dangling off the end of the sandals, and people are very confused.

Like there literally one size too small — kim (@KimberlyCx3) August 18, 2018

I was about to say Kanye looks so good until I looked at his feet. https://t.co/u26KjERt54 — c (@chuuzus) August 18, 2018