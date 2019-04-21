Kanye Brings His Sunday Service to Coachella

If you follow the Kardashians on social media, you know that they typically spend their Sundays doing worship in an exclusive service hosted by Kanye West. It's usually set in an open space, with the churchgoers all in a circle, and the choir and band led by Kanye.Everyone typically wears monochrome clothing. And as seen from Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé's stories, there's a lot of lively singing and dancing featuring little Nori.

Now, Kanye brings the service to day two of Coachella 2019's second weekend in honor of Easter. And, yes, the whole Kardashian Klan came to celebrate the Resurrection on the mountain all dressed in this Sunday's pink. The band also featured Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dani Moon.

Starting off #Coachella weekend two day three with Kanye’s Sunday Service. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xfxS6VutBu — billboard (@billboard) April 21, 2019

While Coachella attendees weren't on the mountain with the main crowd, shuttles brought them to the bottom of the hill, behind a barrier with a view of the band. Sadly, people live streaming the service don't have the same view, as Kanye seems to have made the stylistic choice to shoot the entire thing with a fisheye lens.

coachella easter sunday has FINALLY started but can we not view this through a fish lens? 😩 #Kanyesundayservice pic.twitter.com/6aBg5BfofE — rae🦓 (@blinkianas) April 21, 2019

Still, people seem to be enjoying the program, and even comparing the service to the legendary Stevie Wonder's music.

Loving these Stevie Wonder vibes #Kanyesundayservice — Taimania (@hey_tai_) April 21, 2019