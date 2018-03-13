The prodigal son is showing no sign of returning to his lavish life in LA anytime soon, preferring instead to bundle up on a Wyoming mountaintop.

It was first reported early last year that Kanye West had removed himself from civilization to put an album together — also, presumably, to take a much-needed time after his breakdown on stage in 2016. And it seems as though, after eating alone in Berlin, he prefers life on the mountain. May we present the evidence, allegedly courtesy of Kim Kardashian:

Now, to give you an indication of what exactly West is cooking up, a host of the hottest rappers and producers in music have also descending upon Jackson, Wyoming, including:

Kanye's sister-in-law's baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kid Cudi and Nas.

Lil Tsunami.



King Louie and The Dream.



Pierre Bourne and A$AP Bari (the latter a very questionable choice).

This is going to be an album for the ages.

Image via Getty

