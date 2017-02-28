Kanye West has been quite the elusive chanteuse of late. He disappeared his Trump tweets, the Yeezy 5 show rolled out without a hitch, and aside from quietly revealing his intention to start a cosmetics line (I always thought 'Ultralight Beam' sounded like highlighter), we haven't heard a peep from West in over a month.

This morning, 'Ye sent up a little flare, releasing the epic 17-minute version of The-Dream's "Bed," a song which Dream co-wrote for J. Holiday in 2007, which soundtracked the Yeezy 5 runway show. It's got massive Twin Peaks synths, it's smooth as glass and sexy as hell. It has no Kanye vocals, but the production has his fingerprints all over it. If Kanye's trying to make us miss him, it's working. Let's end this love drought, Kanye!

Listen to "Bed" below...





Splash image via BFA