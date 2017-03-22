Kanye has been showing love for the heavy metal aesthetic since designing his iconic Yeezus tour merch, and the gritty style has permeated several layers of hip hop and pop by now. But 90s Suffolk metal band Cradle of Filth isn't here for the crossover. The band dragged Kanye on Facebook, posting a photo of Ye wearing one of their t-shirts on a night out with the caption, "Kanye West. Cradle of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator." Amazingly, they even tagged Kanye.

Ouch.



[h/t Dazed]

Image via Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com