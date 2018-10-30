After a whirlwind two years of stanning Trump, wearing his MAGA hat like a "superhero" and confusing the hell of out most if not all of his fans, Kanye West has now begun the process of "distancing" himself from politics.

He said as much in a series of tweets issued to all pop culture loving Americans in a TMZ alert at 6pm EST. "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he said. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

So what was it that changed Ye's mind?

Apparently it was his conservative friend Candace Owens' allegedly attribution of the "Blexit" logo released yesterday to him.

Ye did go on to appear to denounce some of Trump's policies and platforms, without explicitly doing so but rather by declaring his support for their diametric opposites. "I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he wrote.



"I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war," he continued, possibly referring to the caravan of migrants currently seeking asylum in the US that GOP leaders, Trump included, are using as a wedge issue for the midterm elections.

Photo via Getty