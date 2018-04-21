Kanye Stirs Twitter Up with Candace Owens Tweet

Everybody's been happy about Kanye West reactivating his Twitter account, until now.
Over the week, people have been retweeting Yeezy's nuggets of wisdom and philosophical musings nonstop. But today, one of his tweets stirred up a little controversy. He tweeted, "I love the way Candace Owens thinks."
He received a lot of flack for praising the far-right, conservative YouTuber and political commentator. Owens has been known to refer to herself as "Red Pill Black," a term which means the opposite of woke. Her videos express right-wing opinions such as her lack of concern for issues touching upon Charlottesville, the KKK, and white supremacy.
Kanye gave no further comment other than saying "only free thinkers" in his following tweet. That was enough to set the Internet off.
Owens retweeted Ye, saying that "everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music." Her supporters and other conservatives retweeted, as well as saw this as an "opportunity for dialogue." Controversially conservative actress Roseanne Barr also expressed her agreement with Kanye's tweet.
And, as expected, many criticized the artist, challenged his questionable opinion by discrediting Owens, and even made fun of his new Yeezy slides.
Although Kanye's supported movements such as March For Our Lives, this isn't the first instance he's been proven to lean over to the right at times. He did, after all, take that meeting with Donald Trump last year.
Now, does anybody think #Kanye2024 is still a good idea?
