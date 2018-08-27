If you are a true Kanye West-ologist, then you are well aware of his love (and regular referencing) for the iconic 1988 anime, Akira. If you'll recall his classic "Stronger" video, you'll be aware of how closely tied to the original film the video is, in some cases, frame by frame, with West playing one of the anime's lead characters.

West shared yet again how much he loves Akira, and its creator, manga artist and filmmaker, Katusiro Otomo. Today, he tweeted an image of Otomo holding a pair of gifted Yeezys, calling the film his "biggest creative inspiration," and going on to say "every video" is like a constant reminder of Akira's enduring influence, including its relevance on current affairs.

See the hyberbolic tweets and relive "Stronger," below. And for the love of all that is sacred, please find a way to see Akira!

Photo via Getty