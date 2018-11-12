Over the weekend, Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts collaboration debuted at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Naturally, the whole 45-minute set was incredibly aesthetic. The duo performed atop a floating glass box stage that hovered above the crowd.

It was cool, but it wasn't necessarily original.



On an Instagram story posted today, Lorde points out that the floating box looks very similar — in fact almost identical — to a backdrop she used throughout her Melodrama tour, including a Coachella performance. To be fair, Kanye is known for using suspended stages at his shows. Remember the Taylor Swift lyric about his tilted stage? Still, this is the first time he has used a specific box design.

Going by Lorde's story, she's more disappointed than angry.

"I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists are inspired by it," she writes. "But don't steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever."