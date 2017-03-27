Question: how cool is Kanye West? Kanye West has always been cool. In fact, he used to be VERY cool. Now, with his frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the rants, models fainting, the Trump thing, he's become LESS cool...but how far has Kanye West fallen? Is Kanye West so uncool he can appear regularly on a reality TV show? Is Kanye West so uncool he could be A JUDGE ON AMERICAN IDOL?

Maybe, guys, maybe. Hollywood's favorite miniature-wax-figure-too-creepy-to-gift-to-children Ryan Seacrest is reportedly attempting to get mutually small man Kanye West on board to be the new Simon Cowell on a reboot American Idol, can you believe it? I can't. An anonymous source (read: Ryan Seacrest) said NBC are even "salivating" at the prospect. Salivating!

There's been some general disruption in the office as to whether or not Kanye would bring American Idol back to it's pre-2008 glory days and reinstall him in the hearts of the American people or whether the gig would mean Yeezy his putting what's left of his pride (read: coolness) in a coffin and nailing it shut.

Don't forget he did this whole thing, so really we should've seen this coming.

Then again, American Idol worked for JLo. Or did JLo work for American Idol? Questions. Questions that need answers.

Here's Kim being a supportive praying mantas, just to give you a vibe:

So what do you say? Should Kanye go to Hollywood?



It's a no from me, dawg.