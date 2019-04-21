It's Easter, and Kanye brought the church to Coachella. But of course, if Yeezy hosts a service for the people of God, he expects everyone to be in their Sunday best — Sunday Service sweats and socks.

On weekend two of Coachella 2019, Kanye not only brought his choir and his fam to "The Mountain" for worship, he also brought some merch with him. This includes sweaters that read "Holy Spirit" on the front and "Sunday Service The Mountain" on the back. And the price tag on these shirts are unbelievable. The white cotton versions cost $165, while the dip-dyed maroon/pink-ish ones are going for $225. There are also matching "Sunday Service" sweatpants. "Trust God" tees cost $70, while socks that read "Jesus Walks" and "Church Socks" cost $50.

The Kanye West merch store at #Coachella has sweatshirts with prices ranging from $165 to $225.



There are shirts for $70 and socks for $50. pic.twitter.com/ub9LtB9rwy — James H. Williams @ Coachella (@JHWreporter) April 21, 2019

Kanye is selling merch that says “Holy spirit” on it for $200+..... I just... pic.twitter.com/NENIcVZgsR — KING HU$$LE (@MindOfPryze) April 21, 2019

Still, these prices didn't stop people from swarming the "Church Clothes" booth.

The Kanye #coachella merch is in high demand. pic.twitter.com/Sp9LjiVASl — Lindsay Weinberg (@WeinbergLindsay) April 21, 2019

However, many people are also commenting negatively about the quality of this new merchandise from Yeezy, and comparing it to his usual concert apparel. One user went as far as to say, "One day we're gonna talk about how Kanye wants to be taken seriously as a designer but continually makes clothes with no artistic value and relies heavily on his name to sell overpriced merch."

I feel like they're just mailing this merch in now. Like, the Yeezus shirts, I still have a couple of them from a concert. That stuff was great! This looks uninspired at best. https://t.co/U58rN1fmyA — SportsAngle (@SportsAngle) April 21, 2019

One day we’re gonna talk about how Kanye wants to be taken seriously as a designer but continually makes clothes with no artistic value and relies heavily on his name to sell overpriced merch 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/vjkgJe71io — Jared (@WifiWinston_) April 21, 2019

The Sunday Service merch



I love Kanye but I ain't paying 225 for a pretty basic hoodie pic.twitter.com/Iege8bQ0Hb — Yarin (@yarinht) April 21, 2019