Last night, the Prada store on Broadway turned into something resembling a warehouse party. People were crushed together around the block, all trying to fight their way into an event celebrating the relaunch of the Italian house's technical line, Prada Linea Rossa (think bucket hats and windbreakers, the hypebeast dream).

They were also surely trying to see a performance by Kali Uchis, who looked sleek and gorgeous in a black and pink athleisure look from the line. She sang hits like "Tyrant" and "Dead to Me" on a stage downstairs in the middle of an architectural feature that resembles a metallic skate ramp, giving the whole thing a fun fishbowl effect.

Attendees included A$AP Rocky, Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Ansel Elgort, Khalid, Soo Joo Park, Justine Skye, Dylan Sprouse, and Dev Hynes, all squeezed in with artists and downtown people and loads and loads of hypebeasts.

Kali Uchis

There was a generous amount of champagne and delicately mixed cocktails, as well as some very delicious canapées: truffle grilled cheeses, asparagus tarts, little bits of filet mignon, and, in an especially nice touch, petits-fours with the thin red Prada Linea Rossa logo. We saw someone spill a drink and a little burger on a beautiful green velvet couch, and pray for its survival.

Photos via BFA

