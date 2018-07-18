Back in January, Kaia Gerber announced that she's launching a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld's namesake ready-to-wear and accessories label. It turns out that in addition to dropping a capsule collection with the brand this fall, Gerber will also be the face of Karl Lagerfeld's main fall collection.



For the campaign, the fresh-faced 16-year-old was photographed by Kaiser Karl himself and styled by Carine Roitfled in a mix of athletically-inclined pieces. Featured alongside Lagerfeld's images of Parisian architecture (a point of inspiration for the designer's fall collection), Gerber's wavy locks were restrained by a broad, black sweatband that subtly invokes '80s workout video style.

Photography by Karl Lagerfeld