Amateur Photographers Shot JW Anderson's Fall Campaign

Earlier this year, JW Anderson launched its "Your Picture / Our Future" initiative with an open call for emerging photographers around the globe to submit their images for a chance to work with the British fashion label. This past May, 50 out of the 1,813 that submitted their work were featured in a photography exhibition in London; from that group, three were chosen to shoot JW Anderson's fall 2018 campaign.

Photography by Julie Greve

Each member of the lucky trio, comprised of Julie Greve from the U.K., American Simons Finnerty, and Yelena Beletskaya from Russia, were given a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from the brand's fall collection and tasked with applying their distinct style to the assortment. Each photographer worked closely with Jonathan Anderson, stylist Benjamin Bruno, and creative agency M/M Paris to realize their vision.

While Greve's images focus on a mysterious group of girls lounging on the beach and in a field, Finnerty's wistful self-portraits were shot against coarse stone and wood. In keeping with her hazy, ethereal style Yelena Beletskaya's photos were filled with whirling smoke.

Photos Courtesy of JW Anderson