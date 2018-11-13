Juul has given in to government pressure and pulled the sales of its fruit-based nicotine flavors from more than 90,000 retail stores. In a further bid to stop young people using its products, the company will also delete its social media accounts.

While you'll still be able to buy menthol, mint, and tobacco flavors in stores, say goodbye to fruit, mango, creme, and cucumber. The full range of flavors will still be available online, if you can pass an age verification test.

In a blog post, Juul said that the popularity of its products among those under the age of 21 was an "unintended and serious problem" and outlined its action plan going forward.

"As of this morning, we stopped accepting retail orders for our Mango, Fruit, Creme, and Cucumber JUUL pods to the over 90,000 retail stores that sell our product, including traditional tobacco retailers (e.g., convenience stores) and specialty vape shops," the company said.

"To complete an order at JUUL.com, users are asked to provide their name, date of birth, permanent address, and the last four digits of their social security number. This information is verified by a third party and cross-referenced with publicly available records to confirm the person is at least 21 years of age."