In the video for "Back For More" featuring Jeremih, Justine Skye and actor Rotimi play out a familiar story for young people in love. In the cinematic video, the singer gets cozy with her new man before being confronted with the choice to get played or recognize her worth. Filmed on the streets of Brooklyn and on the beach near Coney Island, the visuals are a perfect complement for the New York native's chill summer song.

The shoot was also a good chance for Skye to practice her acting skills. She told The Fader, "Rotimi was super funny. We shot this video just days before I started shooting the movie "Green Dolphin" that's in the works. He gave me great advice and made me feel a bit more comfortable about it. It was great to have an actual actor be a part of it too because it was basically improv and we just fed off of each other."

Watch the whole thing below:

[h/t The Fader]