Listen To Justin Bieber Rap Surprisingly Well on Diplo's "Bankroll" With Rich The Kid And Young Thug
Diplo has released a new track, "Bankroll," with Rich The Kid, Young Thug and Justin Bieber spitting bars. The song is a club banger all about having a good time and features Bieber rapping surprisingly well over a beat produced by Diplo, Boaz and King Henry. Listen below:
And don't forget Bieber's early rapping days, when he used to brag about "popping Pellegrino":
[h/t Fader]
Image via BFA
