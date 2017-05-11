Diplo has released a new track, "Bankroll," with Rich The Kid, Young Thug and Justin Bieber spitting bars. The song is a club banger all about having a good time and features Bieber rapping surprisingly well over a beat produced by Diplo, Boaz and King Henry. Listen below:

And don't forget Bieber's early rapping days, when he used to brag about "popping Pellegrino":

