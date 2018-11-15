Justin Bieber has lived many lives, weathered many storms. There was his breakout period as a highly memeable child star, during which he rocked the first of many bad haircuts and released a catchy single that people were extremely rude about on the internet. Then his prolonged bad boy phase, marked by questionable tattoo decisions, public meltdowns, and an on-off relationship with Selena Gomez. This was followed by a redemption tour and frankly very good album, Purpose, which gave rise to the common assumption that Bieber had successfully and against all odds made the fraught transition from teen idol to adult hit maker.

This year, Bieber entered a new era: what an unnamed source tells People is his "season of self-discovery." He is no longer interested in making music, at least not for the foreseeable future. Instead he is focused on chilling with Hailey (who he recently married via secret ceremony) and figuring out how to be a good person.

"Justin is searching for his purpose right now," says the source. "He's thinking, 'Hey, maybe it's not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.'"

Justin Bieber on Instagram: “My little bean” Apparently Bieber gets actively irritated when fans ask him when his new album will come out. Note to self: do not do this!

"He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone's all, 'When's he coming back?' To Justin, those aren't just questions — those are demands," says the source. "For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be."

These insights follow similar reports that Justin is "feeling empty," as well as numerous paparazzi shots of him crying in public places. There was also that burrito-eating incident. It would appear he is resorting to 2018's favorite mental health strategy: self care, otherwise known as staying home all the time and streaming TV shows.