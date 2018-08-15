Christian Minglers Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have spent a whirlwind month making out, crying and praying all over New York City following their surprise July engagement. At just 24 and 21 years old respectively, the very blonde couple certainly seemed ready to dive into marriage, but now a source says the two may be pumping the breaks.

Specifically, "the wedding planning has slowed a bit," a source tells People. Which doesn't mean Jailey isn't still prepared to commit for life, but just that somewhere between playing with puppies and sobbing on Citi Bikes, they realized they don't want to rush their vows. "It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while," the source said. "It's not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren't slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married."

TMZ says that the pair are going to way until "next year," or 2019, to tie the knot, with a source saying, "Justin's been in love with [Hailey] for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue." Which, given that we're more than halfway through this year isn't such a long engagement — unless they're waiting for marriage to do the deed, as some have speculated.

Either way, it does give Biebs more time to study his marriage advice book, Timothy Keller's The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment With the Wisdom of God, which touts the traditional Christian advice that men are the head of the household and that women should submit to them. Perhaps Hailey has reason for to hesitate after all.

