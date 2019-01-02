Justin Bieber is beginning his year with a bold new look: religious facial tattoo. The ink is admittedly a little subtler than we've come to expect in a post-Post Malone world: just the word "Grace" in cursive text, sitting above his right eyebrow.

While he reportedly sat down in the chair months ago, the singer hadn't gone public with the tattoo until tattoo artist (and fellow Hillsong member) JonBoy posted a portrait of him on Instagram late yesterday, accompanied by a long caption about anxiety, personal struggle, and God. "2018 was a lot of work for me," the tattoo artist wrote. "Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home."

Confusingly, it appears JonBoy wasn't the one to actually do the tattooing — that honor went to fellow artist BangBang, AKA Keith McCurdy. But JonBoy has tattooed Bieber in the past. It's rumored that Hailey Baldwin (sorry, Bieber) got ink to match, but we're yet to see the evidence. If recent selfies are to be believed, the theoretical tattoo definitely wasn't on her face.

Biebs is known for his heavily illustrated torso, but this is his first foray into facial tatts. RIP those youthful tween popstar features! Sad he didn't go with a classic teardrop.