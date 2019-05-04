Justin Bieber is currently catching some heat for comparing Chris Brown to a combination of Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson.
On Friday, Bieber took to his Instagram account to post a graphic that appeared to compare Brown to a combination of Tupac and Jackson.
"Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I'm calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made," Bieber wrote before adding, "you need to reevaluate!"
Needless to say, many online were quick to side-eye his post, which appears to gloss over the fact that Brown has a long history of alleged abuse toward women — including ex-girlfriend Rihanna. This all comes on the heels of criticism related to Brown commenting on one of Rihanna's recent Instagram.
Justin bieber really posted MJ+ Tupac= Chris brown the foolery pic.twitter.com/bPfgwZmmDk— YaJaira M🥵 (@yajairaguey) May 3, 2019
I just unfollowed justin bieber for saying chris brown is a mix of michael jackson and 2pac......... bye— 𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒆 (@cxote) May 3, 2019
May 3, 2019
And though it's unclear what exactly prompted Bieber to post the graphic, his defense comes just one day after Brown's announcement of forthcoming album features, which lists Bieber as a collaborator.
See Bieber's post, below.
View this post on Instagram
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
Photo via Getty