Justin Bieber is going through a breakup re-invention after splitting with on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. I get it — breakups are devastating and everyone has their own ways of coping. Some people hit the gym, others dye their hair blonde, and some, I guess, take to social media for validation.

Bieber made an Instagram story recently where he filmed himself pointing out different parts of his face with the caption, "Pimples are in." Everything about it feels very freshman year of college film project.

This is not the first time he's used Instagram to document his body, The Cut points out. His pinkeye posts last year were candid and uninhibited and frankly alarming.



Maybe Bieber's on to something this time around, though. In 2016, designers purposely made their models' faces look red and blotchy and blemished in the name of haute couture.

Chic!