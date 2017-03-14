Brooklyn artist Shayna McHayle - also known by her stage name, Junglepussy - just released the video for her single "Somebody" from 2016's Pregnant With Success and it's not one to be missed.

"The last song I wrote for Pregnant with Success was 'Somebody,'" McHayle told Teen Vogue, where she premiered the video. "By the end of that project I was so happy with the direction I was headed in, I knew I was finally about to share my favorite parts of myself. Letting go of the self-imposed urgency I placed on the process of making new music allowed me to take time with myself. I needed to be patient with my feelings and just let them be. In doing so, I learned so much more about myself. It's all a beautiful experience for me and I'm very proud of the results. I'm so excited and eager to share my new music with the world soon."

The dreamy, sensual video has us wishing we were hanging in a smoke-filled cabin in the woods with the innovative singer too.

McHayle will be debuting more new music at Petra Collin's upcoming multimedia event at MoMA in New York.

Check out the dreamy video below:

[h/t Teen Vogue]



Splash image via Youtube