In another fantastic move, L'Oreal's latest campaign, which stars various women all at the top of their respective fields, is also age, race and gender inclusive – yet another signifier that when it comes to spotlighting diversity L'Oreal is running the damn game.



The ads, which promote their classic Voluminous Mascara, feature superstars like Debbie Harry and Julianne Moore, as well as rising IT-girl model Hari Nef. In a press release for the campaign, president Tim Coolican said L'Oreal's aim was to bring together "fresh, creative, confident women" who, like the mascara, are iconic in their own right.

"We are excited to bring together trailblazing individuals in celebration of the mascara that women have loved for over 25 years," Coolican said. "With this campaign, we want to encourage everyone to embrace their originality, take chances and make a statement, whether they have used Voluminous Mascara for years or are discovering it for the first time," he added.

L'Oreal True Match campaign in January had similar themes, featuring men and women of many different ethnicities to demonstrate the universality of their foundation shades. Transgender activist Hari joined L'Oreal's first male ambassador Darnell Bernard, as well as a very pregnant Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo and plus size models.

Many makeup bands have jumped on the diversity bandwagon in the past year, including Covergirl and Milk Makeup, which is a nouveau and exciting direction for the beauty industry.

[h/t The Fashion Spot]

Image courtesy of L'Oreal