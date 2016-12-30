Apropos of nothing, full time troll / occasional rapper Azealia Banks posted and subsequently deleted a video of herself preparing to sandblast 3 years worth of dried chicken blood off of her closet floor. "Three years worth of brujeria," she says, panning across the truly grisly scene of gore and feathers in her closet. "Real witches do real things."

You can watch the video below (it's pretty gnarly), or just not do that at all!



No thank you!! Bye!!!


Splash photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com