Apropos of nothing, full time troll / occasional rapper Azealia Banks posted and subsequently deleted a video of herself preparing to sandblast 3 years worth of dried chicken blood off of her closet floor. "Three years worth of brujeria," she says, panning across the truly grisly scene of gore and feathers in her closet. "Real witches do real things."

You can watch the video below (it's pretty gnarly), or just not do that at all!

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw

— AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016















No thank you!! Bye!!!





Splash photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com