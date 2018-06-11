Jorja Smith Radiates Confidence at Her Tiny Desk Concert

After releasing her debut album Lost & Found on Friday, June 8, London R&B singer and Drake collaborator Jorja Smith participated in NPR's Tiny Desk Concert. She said during the mesmerizing performance that the show was the last stop of a long tour.

Smith performed three songs — a slowed down version of "On My Mind," "Teenage Fantasy," and "Blue Lights." (The second two are on her new album). She recently released a music video for "Blue Lights," which was filmed in her hometown of Walsall, England. The song critiques the racialized police brutality black people face.

Related I Jorja Smith Was Always Meant to Make It

Smith's voice is characteristically velvety and confident, so much so that it's hard to believe today is only her 21st birthday.

Watch her performance below: