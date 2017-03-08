Staying true to her regal, R&B aesthetic, UK songstress Jorja Smith pays tribute to International Women's Day by releasing the music video for her Great Gatsby inspired single "Beautiful Little Fools."

Set inside London's high-end Rivoli Ballroom, Smith takes on three characters to represent differing societal circles: a glamorous bar patron, a singer, and a bar waitress. Featuring a cast of intersectional female beauty, Smith relayed the mission behind the video was to encourage female celebration and to challenge media's portrayal of female beauty.

"I'm so excited to share my next video to my song 'Beautiful Little Fools' with you all on Vevo. I wrote this song when I was 16 years old after reading The Great Gatsby. It's a very special song to me as I wrote it to help myself. To assure myself that all I have to do is be myself. I feel as young girls grow up they're slightly tainted by what the media says is 'beautiful' and I feel like my song can be a little help to them. We are all beautiful in our own individual and special ways. Enjoy x"

Watch the video below:

